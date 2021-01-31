U.T. registers 43 more COVID-19 cases

The Union Territory on Saturday registered 43 new COVID-19 cases from 2,695 tests.
The Health Department, in its update on the status of COVID- 19 situation, said while 25 new cases were registered in Puducherry region, 12 cases were recorded in Mahe and 6 in Karaikal.
With 2,685 more people tested, the total number of people screened for the virus had gone up to 5,73,656.
Currently, there are 306 active cases, including 116 under hospitalisation and remaining 190 in home quarantine. In Puducherry, 29 patients are undergoing treatment at Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research and 53 at Government Medical College.
The overall tally is 647 deaths, a total number of 39,047 cases and 38,094 patients treated and discharged.
