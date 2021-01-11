U.T. records two more deaths and 30 new cases

Test positivity rate fell below 1% and stood at 0.98%

The Union Territory recorded two more deaths on Sunday, taking the COVID-19 toll to 638 while 30 new cases were detected in the last 24 hours.

The deaths were reported in Puducherry and Karaikal.

Both patients were male and had diabetes mellitus. A 76-year-old patient died in Jipmer while an 82-year-old man breathed his last at the GH in Karaikal, a medical bulletin said.

The death toll in Puducherry stood at 521, followed by Karaikal (64), Yanam (45) and Mahe (eight).

Of the new cases which were confirmed from 3,050 tests, Puducherry accounted for 22 newly-infected, Mahe seven and Karaikal one. No new cases emerged from Yanam, which now has just three cases (one in hospital and two in home isolation).

With 40 patients discharged, the active cases in the Union Territory aggregated to 316. Of this, 156 were in hospital and 160 in home isolation.

The test positivity rate was below 1% at 0.98%, case fatality rate 1.66% and recovery rate 97.52%.

The Health Department has so far undertaken 5,16,036 tests of which 4,73,048 returned negative.

9 new cases in Cuddalore

Cuddalore district reported nine fresh cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, taking the district’s tally to 24,799.

While 24,417 persons have been discharged, the active cases in the district stands at 69.

In Villupuram district, two persons tested positive, taking the total number of cases to 15,079.

Kallakurichi district reported two positive cases, taking the overall count to 10,836.