U.T. records two fresh COVID-19 cases
Active cases stood at 27
The Union Territory recorded two fresh COVID-19 cases from 1,223 tests against two recoveries on Wednesday. Both cases were reported in Puducherry.
The test positivity rate was 0.16%, the case fatality rate 1.18% and the recovery rate 98.80%.
The overall tally was 1,962 deaths, 27 active cases, a total of 1,65,845 cases and 1,73,856 recoveries.
Of an estimated 22.46 lakh tests conducted so far, over 18.91 lakh have returned negative.
Meanwhile, 821 persons took the COVID-19 vaccine in the last 24 hours. The Union Territory has administered a total of 17,03,526 doses.
