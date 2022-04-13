U.T. records two fresh COVID-19 cases

Active cases stood at two; 911 get their first vaccine dose

People wait in a queue to get themselves tested for COVID-19 at the Indira Gandhi Medical College and Research Institute in Puducherry. File | Photo Credit: S.S. Kumar

After remaining COVID-19-free for almost two weeks, the Union Territory has reported two cases in the last 24 hours, ending Wednesday 10 a.m.

The fresh cases were reported from screening 192 persons. Both cases were recorded in Karaikal region and are under home isolation. At present, there are only two active cases. The overall tally is 1,962 deaths, 1, 65,776 cases and 1,63,812 recoveries.

Meanwhile, the health department had speeded up the vaccination drive, especially targeting those who had not received their first jab. In the last 24 hours, the department administered the first dose to 911 persons, one of the highest in the recent weeks. While the second dose was given to 578 persons, 279 persons got the precautionary dose, data released by the department said.