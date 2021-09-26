U.T. records two deaths, 92 new cases

PUDUCHERRY

26 September 2021 00:50 IST

Two COVID-19 deaths and 92 new cases were reported in the Union Territory during the 24 hours ending 10 a.m. on Saturday

While an 82-year-old person died at the Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research, a 70 year-old person died at the Government General Hospital at Karaikal, data released by the Health Department here said.

Of the 92 new cases detected in U.T., 65 are in Puducherry region, 12 in Karaikal, 11 in Mahe and four in Yanam. The new cases were detected from screening 5,128 persons. As on Saturday, there are 932 active cases in U.T. Of these, 120 are in hospitals and 812 under home isolation.

