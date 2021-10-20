U.T. records two deaths, 55 cases

PUDUCHERRY

20 October 2021 00:38 IST

Test positivity rate stands at 1.30%

The Union Territory recorded two COVID-19 deaths and 55 new cases even as active cases fell below the 500-mark on Tuesday.

Both fatalities were reported in Puducherry taking the cumulative toll in the Union Territory to 1,852.

The toll by region is Puducherry (1,449), Karaikal (250), Yanam (107) and Mahe (46).

Puducherry logged 24 of the new cases, which were detected from 4,217 tests, followed by Karaikal (18) and Mahe (13). No new case was reported from Yanam.

With 86 patients recovering from Covid in the last 24 hours, the active cases aggregated to 490.

Of this, 94 patients were in hospitals and 396 in home isolation.

The test positivity rate was 1.30%, case fatality rate 1.45% and recovery rate 98.16%.

The Union Territory has so far logged a total of 1,27,479 cases and 1,25,137 recovered patients.

Of an estimated 18.76 lakh tests conducted so far, over 15.91 lakh returned negative.

Meanwhile, 5,668 persons took the vaccine against Covid in the last 24 hours. The Union Territory has so far administered 10,82,250 vaccine doses.

No deaths in Cuddalore

Cuddalore district recorded nil deaths due to COVID-19 on Tuesday.

As many as 23 persons tested positive for the infection, taking the district’s tally to 63,855.

The district saw 62,721 recoveries and 270 were active cases.

Villupuram district recorded one death and nine cases, taking the district’s tally to 45,720.

A 58-year-old man died of the disease, taking the toll to 355.

Kallakurichi district reported 15 positive cases, taking the overall tally to 31,246.