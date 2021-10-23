U.T. records two deaths, 53 new COVID-19 cases

3,518 persons screened for infection

The Union Territory on Saturday recorded two COVID-19 deaths and 53 new cases.

Two persons succumbed to the virus while undergoing treatment at the Indira Gandhi Government Medical College and Research Institute and Government Chest Hospital during the last 24 hours ending Saturday 10 a.m., according to the data released by the Health department.

Of the new cases registered, 30 are from Puducherry region, 15 in Karaikal, 7 in Mahe and 1 in Yanam.

The cases were detected by screening 3,518 persons. The test positivity rate now stood at 1.51% and case fatality at 1.45%.

The overall tally stands at 1,855 deaths, 457 active cases, a total of 1,27,674 cases and 1,25,352 recoveries till date.