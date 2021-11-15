U.T. records two deaths, 43 new COVID-19 cases

Puducherry and Mahe report one fatality each

The Union Territory recorded two COVID-19 deaths and 43 new cases on Sunday. Puducherry and Mahe reported one fatality each to take the cumulative toll in the Union Territory to 1,865.

The toll by region is Puducherry (1,458), Karaikal (250), Yanam (108) and Mahe (49). Puducherry logged 11 of the new cases, which were detected from 2,662 tests, followed by Karaikal (13), Yanam (10) and Mahe (9).

With 19 patients recovering from COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, the active cases aggregated to 297. Of this, 96 patients were in hospitals and 201 in home isolation. The test positivity rate was 1.62%, case fatality rate 1.45% and recovery rate 98.32%. The Union Territory has so far recorded an aggregate of 1,28,444 cases against 1,26,282 recovered patients. Of an estimated 19.47 lakh tests carried out, about 16.48 lakh returned negative.

Meanwhile, 4,507 persons took the jab against COVID-19 in the last 24 hours. The Union Territory has to date administered 11,55,261 vaccine doses.