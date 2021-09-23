U.T. records two deaths, 117 new cases

PUDUCHERRY

23 September 2021 01:34 IST

The Union Territory recorded two COVID-19 deaths alongside an increase in new cases to 117 on Wednesday.

Both the COVID-19 deaths were reported in Karaikal, taking the cumulative toll in the Union Territory to 1,834.

The toll by region is Puducherry (1,440), Karaikal (245), Yanam (105) and Mahe (43).

Advertising

Advertising

Puducherry accounted for 73 of the new cases, which were detected from 5,097 tests, followed by Karaikal (29), Yanam (1) and Mahe (14).

The test positivity rate was 2.3%, case fatality rate 1.46% and recovery rate 97.79%.

945 active cases

With 92 patients recovering from COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, the active cases stood at 945. Of this, 142 patients were in hospitals and 803 cases in home isolation.

The Union Territory has to date recorded an aggregate of 1,25,735 cases against 1,22,956 recovered patients.

Of an estimated 17.51 lakh tests administered so far, about 14.85 lakh samples returned negative.

Meanwhile, 8,931 persons took the jab against COVID-19 in the last 24 hours. The Health Administration has so far administered 9,32,694 vaccines, including second doses, in the Union Territory.