U.T. records two COVID-19 cases
The Union Territory recorded two new COVID-19 cases from 314 tests on Thursday.
Both fresh cases were reported in Yanam.
The test positivity rate was 0.64%, case fatality rate 1.18% and recovery rate 98.81%.
The overall tally is 1,962 deaths, 7 active cases, a total of 1,65,801 cases and 1,63,832 recovered patients.
Of an estimated 22.36 lakh tests conducted so far, over 18.81 lakh returned negative.
Meanwhile, 662 persons took the jab against COVID-19 in the last 24 hours. The Union Territory has so far administered a total of 16,95,182 vaccine doses.
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.