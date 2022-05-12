U.T. records two COVID-19 cases

The Union Territory recorded two new COVID-19 cases from 314 tests on Thursday.

Both fresh cases were reported in Yanam.

The test positivity rate was 0.64%, case fatality rate 1.18% and recovery rate 98.81%.

The overall tally is 1,962 deaths, 7 active cases, a total of 1,65,801 cases and 1,63,832 recovered patients.

Of an estimated 22.36 lakh tests conducted so far, over 18.81 lakh returned negative.

Meanwhile, 662 persons took the jab against COVID-19 in the last 24 hours. The Union Territory has so far administered a total of 16,95,182 vaccine doses.