UT records six COVID-19 deaths, 295 new cases

The Union Territory on Saturday recorded six COVID-19 deaths and 295 new cases from screening 9,015 persons.

Of the six deaths, three were reported from Puducherry region, two from Karaikal and the remaining one from Yanam.

As per data released by the Health Department, 245 persons tested positive for the virus in Puducherry region, 38 in Karaikal and the remaining 12 in the enclaves of Yanam and Mahe. The overall tally is 1,720 deaths and a total number of cases stands at 1,14,596.