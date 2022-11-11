U.T. records seven COVID-19 cases

ADVERTISEMENT

The Union Territory recorded seven COVID-19 cases against five recoveries on Friday.

Puducherry recorded six of the new cases and Karaikal one from 469 tests.

The test positivity rate was 1.49%, case fatality rate 1.13% and recovery rate 98.86%.

The overall tally in the Union Territory is 1,975 deaths, 31 active cases, a total of 1,75,462 cases and 1,73,456 recovered patients.

Of an estimated 24.33 lakh tests conducted so far, over 20.65 lakh returned negative.

Meanwhile, 322 persons took the jab against COVID-19 in the last 24 hours. The Union Territory has, till date, administered a total of 22,58,514 vaccine doses.