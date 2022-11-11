U.T. records seven COVID-19 cases

ADVERTISEMENT
The Union Territory recorded seven COVID-19 cases against five recoveries on Friday.
Puducherry recorded six of the new cases and Karaikal one from 469 tests.
The test positivity rate was 1.49%, case fatality rate 1.13% and recovery rate 98.86%.
ADVERTISEMENT
The overall tally in the Union Territory is 1,975 deaths, 31 active cases, a total of 1,75,462 cases and 1,73,456 recovered patients.
Of an estimated 24.33 lakh tests conducted so far, over 20.65 lakh returned negative.
TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW
Meanwhile, 322 persons took the jab against COVID-19 in the last 24 hours. The Union Territory has, till date, administered a total of 22,58,514 vaccine doses.