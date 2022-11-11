U.T. records seven COVID-19 cases

Puducherry records six of the new cases

The Hindu Bureau PUDUCHERRY
November 11, 2022 18:14 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

The Union Territory recorded seven COVID-19 cases against five recoveries on Friday.

Puducherry recorded six of the new cases and Karaikal one from 469 tests.

The test positivity rate was 1.49%, case fatality rate 1.13% and recovery rate 98.86%.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The overall tally in the Union Territory is 1,975 deaths, 31 active cases, a total of 1,75,462 cases and 1,73,456 recovered patients.

Of an estimated 24.33 lakh tests conducted so far, over 20.65 lakh returned negative.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Meanwhile, 322 persons took the jab against COVID-19 in the last 24 hours. The Union Territory has, till date, administered a total of 22,58,514 vaccine doses.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app