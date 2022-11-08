U.T. records seven cases

Test positivity rate stands at 1.22%, case fatality rate 1.13% and recovery rate 98.84%

The Union Territory recorded seven COVID-19 cases against 12 recoveries on Tuesday.

Puducherry logged four cases and Karaikal three from 573 tests. No new case was reported in Yanam and Mahe.

The overall tally is 1,975 deaths, 52 active cases, a total of 1,75,448 cases and 1,73,421 recovered patients.

While one patient was in hospital, 51 were in home isolation.

Of an estimated 24.32 lakh tests conducted so far, over 20.63 lakh returned negative.

Meanwhile, 341 persons took the jab against COVID-19 in the last 24 hours. The Union Territory has, till date, administered a total of 22,57,632 vaccine doses.