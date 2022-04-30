U.T. records one new COVID-19 case
The Union Territory on Saturday registered one new COVID-19 case from screening 118 persons. Of the 12 active cases in the Union Territory, 10 are under home quarantine and two in hospital. The test positivity rate now stood at 0. 85%, according to the data released by the Health Department.
The overall tally is 1,962 deaths, a total of 1,65,788 cases and 1, 63,815 recovered persons.
