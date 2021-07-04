U.T. records one death and 147 new COVID-19 cases

Test positivity rate stands at 1.91% and recovery rate 1.91%

The Union Territory on Saturday recorded one COVID-19 death and 147 new cases.

A 54-year-old person succumbed to the virus at the Indira Gandhi Government Medical College and Research Institute.

Of the 147 persons who tested positive for the virus, while screening 7,708 people during the last 24 hours ending 10 a. m on Saturday, 103 are from Puducherry region and remaining from the enclaves, according to the data released by the Health Department.

While the test positivity rate now stood at 1.91%, the recovery rate has increased to 1.91%.

The overall tally is 1,760 deaths, 2,107 active cases, a cumulative total of 1,17,787 cases and 1,13,920 patients treated and discharged.

The department said as many as 5,12,428 persons were vaccinated for the virus in the Union Territory.

In the coming days more special camps are going to be organised, said an official.

Vellore logs 45 cases

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Vellore district reached 47,043 with 45 new cases reported on Saturday.

While a total of 45,470 persons have been discharged, the number of active cases in the district stands at 517. The district's death toll is 1,056.

In Ranipet district, 50 cases were reported positive and the total stood at 41,079. In Tirupattur district, 27 new cases were reported on Saturday and the total number of positive cases stood at 27,638.

In Tiruvannamalai district, the number of new cases was 161, taking the total number of cases to 49,861. Out of this, 48,048 have been discharged and the number of active cases stands at 1,209.