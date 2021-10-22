U.T. records one death, 57 new cases

PUDUCHERRY

22 October 2021 22:39 IST

One person in Mahe succumbs to the disease

The Union Territory recorded one COVID-19 death and 57 new cases on Friday.

With Mahe reporting the fatality, the cumulative toll in the Union Territory was 1,853.

The toll by region: Puducherry (1,449), Karaikal (250), Yanam (107) and Mahe (47).

Advertising

Advertising

Puducherry logged 31 of the new cases, which were detected from 3,126 tests, followed by Karaikal (14) and Mahe (12). No new cases were reported from Yanam.

With 56 patients recovering from the infection in the last 24 hours, the active cases stood at 454. Of this, 93 patients were in hospitals and 361 in home isolation.

The test positivity rate was 1.82%, case fatality rate 1.45% and recovery rate 98.19%.

The Union Territory has so far recorded 1,27,621 cases against 1,25,314 patients recovered.

Of an estimated 18.87 lakh tests carried out to date, over 15.94 lakh returned negative.

Meanwhile, 3,610 persons took the jab in the last 24 hours. The Union Territory has so far administered 10,92,656 doses of vaccine.