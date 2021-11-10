U.T. records one death, 39 new COVID-19 cases

Number of active cases stands at 272

The Union Territory recorded one COVID-19 death and 39 new cases on Wednesday.

Puducherry reported the sole fatality to take the cumulative toll to 1,863.

The toll by region is: Puducherry (1,457), Karaikal (250), Yanam (108) and Mahe (48).

Puducherry logged 23 of the new cases, which were detected from 2,714 tests, followed by Karaikal (12), Yanam (2) and Mahe (2).

With 33 patients recovering from COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, the active cases stood at 272. This comprised 73 patients in hospital and 199 in home isolation.

The test positivity rate was 1.44%, case fatality rate 1.45% and recovery rate 98.34% .

The Union Territory has so far recorded an aggregate of 1,28,302 cases against 1,26,167 patients recovered.

Of an estimated 19.37 lakh tests carried out so far, over 16.39 lakh returned negative.

Meanwhile, 2,606 persons took the jab against the virus in the last 24 hours. The region has so far administered a total of 11,43,853 vaccine doses.