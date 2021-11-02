U.T. records one death, 21 fresh cases

PUDUCHERRY

02 November 2021 22:55 IST

The region has recorded an aggregate of 1,28,077 cases against 1,25,830 recoveries

The Union Territory recorded one COVID-19 death and 21 fresh cases from about 2,000 tests on Tuesday.

With Puducherry reporting the fatality, the cumulative toll went up to 1,859. The toll by region is Puducherry (1,453), Karaikal (250), Yanam (107) and Mahe (47).

Puducherry logged 12 of the new cases, which were detected from 1,986 tests, followed by Karaikal (2), Yanam (3) and Mahe (4).

The test positivity rate was 1.06%, case fatality rate 1.45% and recovery rate 98.25%.

With 51 patients recovering from COVID in the last 24 hours, the active cases in the Union Territory stood at 388. Of these, 87 patients were in hospital and 301 in home isolation.

The Union Territory has so far recorded an aggregate of 1,28,077 cases against 1,25,830 recovered patients.

Meanwhile, 1,110 persons took the vaccine against COVID in the last 24 hours. The Union Territory has to date administered 11,31,212 vaccine doses.

Vellore

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Vellore district reached 49,901 with 20 new cases reported on Tuesday. While 48,581 persons have been discharged, the number of active cases stands at 188.

In Ranipet district, 8 cases were reported positive and the total stood at 43,458. Tirupattur district also recorded 8 new cases on Tuesday and the total number of positive cases stood at 29,317.

In Tiruvannamalai district, the number of new cases was 15, taking the total to 55,003. Out of this, 54,157 have been discharged.