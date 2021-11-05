U.T. records one death, 11 new COVID-19 cases

11 new cases reported from 850 tests

The Union Territory recorded one COVID-19 death and 11 new cases from about 850 tests on Friday.

Mahe reported the fatality to take the cumulative toll to 1,861. The toll by region is: Puducherry (1,456), Karaikal (250), Yanam (107) and Mahe (48).

Puducherry logged three of the new cases, which were detected from 848 tests, followed by Karaikal (2) and Mahe (6). No new case was reported in Yanam.

The test positivity rate was 1.30%, case fatality rate 1.45% and recovery rate 98.30%.

With 40 patients recovering from the disease in the last 24 hours, the active cases stood at 320.

The Union Territory has to date recorded 1,28,145 cases against 1,25,964 patients recovered. Of an estimated 19.28 lakh tests conducted so far, over 16.30 lakh returned negative.

Meanwhile, 175 persons took the jab against COVID-19 in the last 24 hours. So far 11,33,615 vaccine doses have been administered.