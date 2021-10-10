U.T. records one COVID-19 death

PUDUCHERRY

10 October 2021 00:04 IST

The Union Territory on Saturday recorded one COVID-19 death and 84 new cases.

An 87-year-old person hailing from Thilaspet succumbed to the virus at the Government Chest Hospital. Of the total new cases detected, 57 are from Puducherry region, 18 from Karaikal, 7 from Mahe and 2 from Yanam. The new cases were detected from screening 4,685 persons, data released by the Health Department revealed.

