U.T. records one COVID-19 death and 88 new cases

PUDUCHERRY

07 August 2021 00:58 IST

Test positivity rate stands at 1.51%

The Union Territory recorded one COVID-19 death and 88 new cases against 103 recoveries on Friday.

Puducherry recorded the fatality that took the cumulative toll in the Union Territory to 1,799.

The toll by region is Puducherry (1,425), Karaikal (231), Yanam (105) and Mahe (38).

Puducherry accounted for 55 of the new cases, which were detected from 5,836 tests, followed by Karaikal (8), Yanam (3) and Mahe (22).

The test positivity rate was 1.51%, case fatality rate 1.48% and recovery rate 97.8%.

The active cases stood at 872 with 179 patients in hospitals and 693 in home isolation.

The Union Territory has recorded an aggregate of 1,21,421 cases against 1,18,750 recovered patients.

Of an estimated 15.31 lakh tests administered so far, over 13 lakh returned negative.

Meanwhile, 4,315 persons took the vaccine against COVID-19 in the last 24 hours to take the cumulative total of vaccinated people in the Union Territory to 7,27,307.

The vaccinated population comprises 37,895 healthcare workers, 22,978 frontline personnel and 5,18,900 members of the public.