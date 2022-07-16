U.T. records one COVID-19 death and 211 new cases

Test positivity rate goes up to 9.47%, case fatality rate stands at 1.16%, recovery rate 98.16%

Test positivity rate goes up to 9.47%, case fatality rate stands at 1.16%, recovery rate 98.16%

The Union Territory recorded one COVID-19 death and 211 new cases from 2,229 tests. The lone death was reported in the Puducherry region where a 60 year-old-man died at the Indira Gandhi Government Medical College.

The person was brought to the hospital with chest pain and he died two hours after being admitted. Test results showed that he was COVID positive, said an official with the Health Department.

With the latest death, the toll has gone up to 1,963. Of the 211 fresh cases reported in the Union Territory, 172 are in Puducherry region, 29 in Karaikal and 10 in Yanam. The cases were detected while screening 2,229 persons.

In the last 24 hours ending 10 a.m. on Saturday, 120 persons recovered. The test positivity rate has increased to 9.47%. While the case fatality rate stood at 1.16%, recovery rate stood at 98.16%.

Currently, there are 1,138 active cases. Of the total number of infected persons, 1,121 are under home isolation and 17 in various government health care centres, data released by the department revealed.

Meanwhile, 2,257 persons took the jab against COVID-19 in the last 24 hours.