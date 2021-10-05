U.T. records one COVID-19 death, 42 new cases

The Union Territory recorded one COVID-19 death and 42 new admissions as the recovery rate touched 98% on Monday.

Yanam reported the fatality taking the cumulative toll to 1,842. The toll by region is Puducherry (1,443), Karaikal (248), Yanam (107) and Mahe (44).

Puducherry logged 34 of the new cases, which were detected from 3,832 tests, followed by Karaikal (4) and Mahe (4). No cases were reported from Yanam.

The test positivity rate was 1.1%, case fatality rate 1.46% and recovery rate 98.03%.

With 96 patients recovering from Covid in the last 24 hours, the active cases stood at 654. Of this, 106 patients were in hospitals and 548 in home isolation.

The Union Territory has so far recorded an aggregate of 1,26,587 cases against 1,24,091 recovered patients.

Of an estimated 18.11 lakh tests administered so far, over 15.37 lakh samples returned negative.

Meanwhile, 2,327 persons took the jab against Covid in the last 24 hours. The Union Territory has so far administered 10,22,249 vaccines, including 3,24,391 second doses.

30 persons test positive

Cuddalore district on Monday witnessed 30 persons testing positive for novel coronavirus disease, taking the overall tally to 63,530. The district saw 62,311 recoveries and 360 were active cases.

In Villupuram district, 13 persons tested positive, taking the total number of positive cases to 45,519.

Kallakurichi district reported 16 positive cases, taking the district’s tally to 31,021.