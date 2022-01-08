U.T. records one COVID-19 death, 280 fresh infections

Puducherry logged 234 of these cases; active cases in U.T. stood at 825

The Union Territory on Saturday recorded one death due to COVID-19 and a huge spike in the number of daily infections, with 280 persons testing positive for the virus in the last 24 hours, ending Saturday 10 a.m.

A 57-year-old, hailing from Villianur with no history of any other health issues, succumbed to the virus at the Government Chest Hospital. The toll in the Union Territory has increased to 1882.

The test positivity rate has gone up from 5. 26 % on Friday to 7. 88 % on Saturday. The fresh cases were detected from the screening of 3554 persons. As per data released by the Health Department, 234 fresh cases were detected in Puducherry region, 27 in Karaikal and 19 in Mahe. The recovery rate has come down from 98.12 % to 97.92 % on Saturday. Of the 825 active COVID-19 cases currently in the Union Territory, 729 are under home isolation and 96 in government hospitals.

Vaccination camp

Lieutenant Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on Saturday inspected the vaccination camp for teenagers held at Amalorpavam Higher Secondary School. Interacting with reporters, she said there was no hesitation from children to get vaccinated.

“The one lakh adults, who were yet to get vaccinated in the Union Territory, should take their cue from children. They are not showing any hesitancy but adults are reluctant. As cases rise, vaccination and adherence to norms, especially wearing of masks, are the only ways to prevent getting infected,” the Lieutenant Governor said.

Physical classes held in educational institutions would be reconsidered if the situation demands, she said.