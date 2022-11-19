U.T. records one COVID-19 case

November 19, 2022 07:24 pm | Updated 07:24 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Union Territory on Saturday recorded one COVID-19 case from 171 tests. The lone case was reported from Puducherry region.

Currently, there are 12 active cases in the Union Territory. The overall tally is 1,975 deaths, 1,75,478 cases and 1,73,491 recovered patients.

In the last 24 hours ending 10 a.m. Saturday, 318 more persons took the vaccine against the virus.