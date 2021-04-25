U.T. records nine deaths, the highest yet in the second wave

PUDUCHERRY

25 April 2021 00:11 IST

With 899 new cases, the test positivity rate was 14.9%

Puducherry recorded nine deaths, the highest yet in a 24-hour span in the second wave, and 899 new cases on Saturday.

Puducherry recorded six deaths, Karaikal two and Mahe one. The patients, including two women, were in the age group of 45 to 93 years. Of the victims, three patients had no recorded co-morbidity.

The region-wise cumulative toll is Puducherry (588), Karaikal (90), Yanam (46) and Mahe (13).

Of the new patients who tested positive in 6,030 tests, Puducherry accounted for 702 new cases, Karaikal 109, Yanam 50 and Mahe 38.

Following the discharge of 453 patients, the active cases stood at 6,767. Of these, 1,354 patients were in hospitals and 5,413 in home isolation. The test positivity rate was 14.9%, case fatality rate 1.41% and recovery rate 85.64%.

The bed occupancy status in Puducherry was JIPMER (231), IGMCRI (305) and Covid care centres (598).

The overall tally stands at 52,271 cases and 44,767 recovered patients.

Of an estimated 7.58 lakh tests conducted by the Health Department so far, about 6.84 lakh were negative. Meanwhile, 194 healthcare workers, 93 frontline workers and 1,205 members of the public took their first shots of the COVID-19 vaccine.

The number of people vaccinated in the Union Territory till date aggregated to 1,82,355, including 31,140 healthcare personnel, 18,315 frontline workers and 1,13,485 members of the public.

205 fresh cases

Cuddalore district reported 205 fresh cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, taking the district’s tally to 28,721. While 26,914 people have been discharged, the active cases in the district stood at 971.

In Villupuram district, 205 people tested positive, taking the total number of positive cases in the district to 17,277. Kallakurichi district reported 77 cases, taking the overall count to 11,841.