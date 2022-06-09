U.T. records four new cases, all in Puducherry

The Union Territory recorded four new COVID-19 cases against two recoveries on Thursday. All four new cases, which were detected from 867 tests, were reported in Puducherry. The test positivity rate was 0.46%, case fatality rate 1.18% and recovery rate 98.8%. The overall tally is 1,962 deaths, 35 active cases, a total of 1,65,914 cases and 1,63,917 recovered patients. Of an estimated 22.61 lakh tests conducted by the Health Department so far, over 19.06 lakh returned negative. Meanwhile, 675 persons took the jab against COVID-19 in the last 24 hours. The Union Territory has so far administered a total of 17,15,932 vaccine doses.