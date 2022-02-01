Puducherry

U.T. records four COVID-19 deaths

The Union Territory recorded four COVID-19 deaths and 640 new cases at a lower test positivity rate of 19% on Tuesday.

All four deaths were reported in Puducherry taking the cumulative toll in the Union Territory to 1,935. The patients, all male, were in the 33-75 age bracket, and had multiple co-morbidities.

Puducherry accounted for 380 of the fresh cases, followed by Karaikal (179), Yanam (71) and Mahe (10).

With 1,069 patients recovering from COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, the active cases stood at 9,267. This comprised 144 patients in hospital and 9,123 in home isolation.

The test positivity rate was 19.01%, case fatalty rate 1.2% and recovery rate 93.08%. The Union Territory has till date recorded 1,61,891 cases and 1,50,689 recovered patients.

Meanwhile, 1,799 persons took the jab against COVID-19 in the last 24 hours. The Union Territory has so far administered a total of 15,35,643 vaccine doses.

Cuddalore district on Tuesday recorded one more COVID-19 death and 227 fresh cases, taking the district’s tally to 72,874.

Villupuram district reported 211 cases while Kallakurichi district recorded 143 cases.


