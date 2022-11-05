Puducherry

U.T. records four COVID-19 cases

The Union Territory recorded four new COVID-19 cases from screening 579 persons in the last 24 hours ending 10 a.m. Saturday. During the same time, around 16 persons recovered from the infection in the Union Territory.

Of the fresh cases detected, three were from Puducherry region and one from Karaikal. The test positivity rate was 0.69 %, the case fatality rate 1. 13% and the recovery rate 98.83 %

The overall tally is 1, 975 deaths, 72 active cases, a total of 1,75,434 cases and 1,73,387 recoveries. Meanwhile, 270 people took the vaccine in the last 24 hours.


