U.T. records five new COVID-19 cases

May 29, 2022 18:30 IST

The Union Territory recorded five new COVID-19 cases from 1,060 tests, even as three persons recovered from the infection on Sunday.

Yanam reported three cases and Puducherry two.

The test positivity rate was 0.47%, the case fatality rate 1.18% and the recovery rate 98.81%.

The overall tallies are 1,962 deaths, 19 active cases, a total of 1,65,854 cases and 1,63,873 recoveries. Of an estimated 22.51 lakh tests done by the Health Department, over 18.95 lakh returned negative. Meanwhile, 1,077 people took the COVID-19 vaccine on Sunday. The Union Territory has administered a total of 17,07,533 vaccine doses so far.