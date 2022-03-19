U.T. records five new COVID-19 cases

Active cases in the region stand at 13

The Union Territory on Saturday recorded five new COVID-19 cases from testing 329 persons. Of the fresh cases detected, four are from Puducherry and one from Mahe region. With three persons recovering, the active cases in the Union Territory stood at 13, according to the data released by the Health Department.

All the 13 cases are under home isolation. As many as 1,962 persons lost their lives and 1,65,771 persons got infected to the virus in Union Territory, data revealed.