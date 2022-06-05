Puducherry

U.T. records five new cases

The Union Territory recorded five new COVID-19 cases from 1,076 tests, and two recoveries on Sunday.

Puducherry and Yanam recorded two cases each and Mahe one.

The test positivity rate was 0.46%, the case fatality rate 1.18% and the recovery rate 98.79%.

The overall tallies were 1,962 deaths, 41 active cases, a total of 1,65,895 cases and 1,63,892 recoveries.

Of an estimated 22.57 lakh tests done so far, over 19.02 lakh have returned negative.

Meanwhile, 921 people took the jab against COVID-19 in the last 24 hours. The Union Territory has administered 17,12,919 vaccine doses so far.


