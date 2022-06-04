U.T. records five fresh COVID-19 cases

June 04, 2022 17:56 IST

Two cases each reported in Puducherry and Yanam regions; the active cases stand at 38

The Union Territory of Puducherry on Saturday registered five fresh COVID-19 cases from 885 tests. Two cases each were reported in the Puducherry and Yanam regions and one case was reported in the Mahe region.

Three persons recovered in the last 24 hours ending 10 a.m. Saturday. The active cases stood at 38, the Health Department said.

The test positivity rate was 0.56%, the case fatality rate 1. 18% and the recovery rate 98.8% .The overall tally is 1,962 deaths, 1,65,890 cases and 1,63,890 recoveries. The Union Territory has so far administered 17,11,973 vaccine doses, the Department said.