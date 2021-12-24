U.T. records eight fresh COVID-19 infections

Active case count stands at 146

No death due to COVID-19 was reported in the Union Territory of Puducherry even as eight fresh cases were detected from 1,930 tests on Thursday.

Puducherry accounted for seven of the fresh cases, followed by one in Karaikal. No fresh cases were reported in Yanam and Mahe.

With eight patients recovering from COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, the number of active cases stood at 146. Of these, 35 patients were at hospital and 111 were in home isolation. The test positivity rate was 0.41%, the case fatality rate 1.45% and the recovery rate 98.43%.

The cumulative toll in the Union Territory remained at 1,880, with Puducherry logging 1,468, Karaikal 251, Yanam 109 and Mahe 52. The Union Territory has so far reported a cumulative aggregate of 1,29,374 cases and 1,27,348 recoveries. Of an estimated 20.33 lakh tests performed so far, over 17.22 lakh returned negative.

Meanwhile, 5,414 persons took the vaccine in the last 24 hours. The Union Territory has administered 13,63,052 doses so far.