U.T. records eight cases; no cases in Puducherry for first time in two years

No death reported in the last 24 hours in the region

No death reported in the last 24 hours in the region

No COVID-19 death was reported in the Union Territory even as eight new cases were detected on Wednesday.

Puducherry, for the first time since March 2020, and Yanam recorded zero cases from 608 tests, while Karaikal reported six cases and Mahe two.

With five patients registering recovery from COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, the number of active cases stood at 29. Of these, three patients were in hospitals and 26 in home isolation.

The test positivity rate was 1.32%, fatality rate 1.18% and recovery rate 98.8%.

The cumulative toll remained at 1,962.

The Union Territory has so far recorded a cumulative total of 1,65,756 cases and 1,63,765 recovered patients.

Of an estimated 22.21 lakh tests performed so far, over 18.66 lakh returned negative.

Meanwhile, 1,149 persons took the jab against COVID-19 in the last 24 hours. The Union Territory has till date administered a total of 15,99,515 vaccine doses.