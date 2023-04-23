ADVERTISEMENT

UT records decline in active cases

April 23, 2023 06:29 pm | Updated 06:29 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau

The Union Territory logged 12 new COVID-19 cases from 254 tests as active cases continued to decline on Sunday.

Puducherry recorded 11 cases and Karaikal one. No new case was reported from Yanam and Mahe.

The test positivity rate was 4.72%, the case fatality rate 1.12% and the recovery rate 98.71%.

With 72 patients recovering, the number of active cases stood at 306. Of them, 19 patients were in hospital and 287 in home isolation.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The Union Territory has, till date, recorded a total of 1,77,215 cases and 1,74,928 recoveries.

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Puducherry

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US