UT records decline in active cases

April 23, 2023 06:29 pm | Updated 06:29 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Union Territory logged 12 new COVID-19 cases from 254 tests as active cases continued to decline on Sunday.

Puducherry recorded 11 cases and Karaikal one. No new case was reported from Yanam and Mahe.

The test positivity rate was 4.72%, the case fatality rate 1.12% and the recovery rate 98.71%.

With 72 patients recovering, the number of active cases stood at 306. Of them, 19 patients were in hospital and 287 in home isolation.

The Union Territory has, till date, recorded a total of 1,77,215 cases and 1,74,928 recoveries.

