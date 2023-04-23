HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

UT records decline in active cases

April 23, 2023 06:29 pm | Updated 06:29 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau

The Union Territory logged 12 new COVID-19 cases from 254 tests as active cases continued to decline on Sunday.

Puducherry recorded 11 cases and Karaikal one. No new case was reported from Yanam and Mahe.

The test positivity rate was 4.72%, the case fatality rate 1.12% and the recovery rate 98.71%.

With 72 patients recovering, the number of active cases stood at 306. Of them, 19 patients were in hospital and 287 in home isolation.

The Union Territory has, till date, recorded a total of 1,77,215 cases and 1,74,928 recoveries.

Related Topics

Puducherry

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.