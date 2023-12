December 27, 2023 10:52 pm | Updated 10:53 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Union Territory recorded a COVID-19 death, the first since April, with a 58-year-old patient succumbing to the viral infection at the government hospital for chest diseases on Wednesday.

A health official said the patient who suffered from co-morbidities, including a cardiac condition, was under treatment for Covid-19 pneumonia at the General Hospital before being shifted to the chest diseases institution.