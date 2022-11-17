U.T. records a solitary COVID-19 case from Puducherry

November 17, 2022 07:45 pm | Updated 07:45 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

Test positivity rate stands at 0.40%, case fatality rate 1.13% and recovery rate 98.86%

The Hindu Bureau

The Union Territory recorded a solitary COVID-19 case from 252 tests against three recoveries on Thursday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The case was reported in Puducherry. The test positivity rate stood at 0.40%, case fatality rate 1.13% and recovery rate 98.86%.

The overall tally is 1,975 deaths, 20 active cases, a total of 1,75,476 cases and 1,73,482 recovered patients.

Trending

  1. Welcome pragmatism: On India’s G20 presidency 
  2. FIFA World Cup 2022 | Full Spain squad and schedule
  3. IPL 2023 retention | Pollard announces retirement; Williamson (SRH), Bravo (CSK), Agarwal (PBKS) among released players
  4. Ever wondered why no complaints of potholes, flooding in Electronics City in Bengaluru
  5. South Delhi murder: Police recover 13 body parts in Chhatarpur forest
Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Of an estimated 24.35 lakh tests conducted so far, over 20.67 lakh returned negative.

Meanwhile, 211 persons took the jab against COVID-19 in the last 24 hours. The Union Territory has, till date, administered a total of 22,59,610 vaccine doses.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US