U.T. records a solitary COVID-19 case from Puducherry

The Union Territory recorded a solitary COVID-19 case from 252 tests against three recoveries on Thursday.
The case was reported in Puducherry. The test positivity rate stood at 0.40%, case fatality rate 1.13% and recovery rate 98.86%.
The overall tally is 1,975 deaths, 20 active cases, a total of 1,75,476 cases and 1,73,482 recovered patients.
Of an estimated 24.35 lakh tests conducted so far, over 20.67 lakh returned negative.
Meanwhile, 211 persons took the jab against COVID-19 in the last 24 hours. The Union Territory has, till date, administered a total of 22,59,610 vaccine doses.
