U.T. records a new single-day high with 444 fresh COVID-19 infections

PUDUCHERRY

09 January 2022 19:17 IST

The test positivity rate stood at 13.87% on Sunday

The Union Territory recorded a new single-day high of 444 COVID-19 cases at a test positivity rate of 13.87% on Sunday. No death was reported.

Puducherry accounted for 350 of the fresh infections, followed by 84 in Karaikal, nine in Mahe and one in Yanam.

The case fatality rate was 1.44% and the recovery rate 97.60%.

With 19 patients recovering from COVID-19, the active cases stood at 1,250. The number of patients in hospital touched the 100 mark again, after showing a declining trend for several months, while 1,150 were in home isolation.

The cumulative toll remained at 1,882, with Puducherry logging 1,470, Karaikal 251, Yanam 109 and Mahe 52. The Union Territory has recorded an aggregate of 1,30,722 cases and 1,27,590 recoveries so far. Of an estimated 20.70 lakh tests conducted to date, over 17.58 lakh returned negative.

Meanwhile, 12,017 persons took COVID-19 vaccine in the last 24 hours. The Union Territory has so far administered an aggregate of 14,63,660 doses.