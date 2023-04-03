ADVERTISEMENT

U.T. records a Covid death raising toll to 1,977

April 03, 2023 06:54 pm | Updated 06:54 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Health department is preparing to face a resurgence of COVID-19 cases with reports of a spike from a new Omicron variant XBB 1.16

The Hindu Bureau

The Union Territory recorded a COVID-19 death with a 35-year-old woman from Karaikal succumbing to complications at Jipmer late on Sunday.

According to the Health department, the patient died due to COVID-19 with brain tumour (pituitary adenoma).

Health Director G. Sriramulu said with the latest death, the COVID-19 toll in the Union Territory stood at 1,977.

The Health department is preparing to face a resurgence of COVID-19 cases in the days ahead with reports of a spike from a new Omicron variant XBB 1.16.

A set of fresh guidelines is expected from the Centre if the spike sustains, he said.

The public is advised to re-adopt masking up and adhering to other safety measures.

