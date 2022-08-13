U.T. records 87 new COVID-19 cases
The test positivity rate stands at 5.62%
The Union Territory on Saturday recorded 87 new cases against 87 recoveries on Saturday.
Of the new cases, 58 are in Puducherry, 22 in Karaikal and 7 in Yanam. The cases were detected while screening 1,547 persons. The test positivity rate stood at 5.62%, case fatality rate 1.14% and recovery rate 98. 59%. The overall tally is 1, 967 deaths, 454 active cases, a total of 1, 72,049 cases and 1, 69,628 recoveries.
Meanwhile, 7,667 persons took the jab against COVID-19 in the last 24 hours ending 10 a.m. Saturday.
