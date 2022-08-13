Puducherry

U.T. records 87 new COVID-19 cases

The Union Territory on Saturday recorded 87 new cases against 87 recoveries on Saturday.

Of the new cases, 58 are in Puducherry, 22 in Karaikal and 7 in Yanam. The cases were detected while screening 1,547 persons. The test positivity rate stood at 5.62%, case fatality rate 1.14% and recovery rate 98. 59%. The overall tally is 1, 967 deaths, 454 active cases, a total of 1, 72,049 cases and 1, 69,628 recoveries.

Meanwhile, 7,667 persons took the jab against COVID-19 in the last 24 hours ending 10 a.m. Saturday.


Our code of editorial values

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Aug 13, 2022 8:18:27 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/puducherry/ut-records-87-new-covid-19-cases/article65765381.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY