Puducherry

U.T. records 87 fresh COVID-19 cases, 1 death

The Union Territory recorded one COVID-19 death and 87 new cases on Friday.

Puducherry recorded the sole fatality, taking the cumulative toll to 1,845. The toll by region is Puducherry (1,445), Karaikal (248), Yanam (107) and Mahe (45).

Puducherry logged 58 fresh cases, which were detected from 5,652 tests, followed by Karaikal (21) and Mahe (8). No new case was reported from Yanam.

The test positivity rate was 1.54%, the case fatality rate 1.45% and the recovery rate 98.04%.

With 95 more patients recovering from COVID-19, the number of active cases in the Union Territory stood at 646. Of them, 107 patients were in hospitals and 539 in home isolation.

The Union Territory has recorded a total of 1,26,893 cases and 1,24,402 recoveries. Of an estimated 18.30 lakh samples tested so far, over 15.53 lakh have returned negative.

Meanwhile, 3,972 people took the jab against COVID-19 on Friday. The Union Territory has so far administered 10,40,861 doses of vaccines.


