U.T. records 84 new COVID-19 cases
The test positivity rate stands at 5.89%, case fatality rate 1. 15% and recovery rate 98.43%
The Union Territory recorded 84 new COVID-19 cases and 135 recoveries on Saturday. The new cases were detected from testing 1, 427 persons. Puducherry recorded 68 fresh cases, followed by Karaikal 9 and Yanam 7. No new case was reported in Mahe region.
The test positivity rate was 5. 89%, the case fatality rate 1. 15 % and the recovery rate 98. 43 %.
The overall tally is 1,967 deaths, 727 active cases, a total of 1, 715, 69 cases and 1, 688, 75 recoveries. Meanwhile, 8,902 persons took the jab against COVID-19 in the last 24 hours. The Union Territory has administered 18, 85, 812 vaccine doses so far.
