U.T. records 82 fresh infections

The Union Territory recorded one COVID-19 death and 82 new cases on Tuesday.

Mahe reported the death to take the cumulative toll in the Union Territory to 1,843. The toll by region is Puducherry (1,443), Karaikal (248), Yanam (107) and Mahe (45).

Puducherry logged 46 of the new cases, which were detected from 5,368 tests, followed by Karaikal (22), Yanam (4) and Mahe (10).

The test positivity rate was 1.53%, case fatality rate 1.45% and recovery rate 98.04%.

With 92 patients recovering from Covid in the last 24 hours, the active cases in the Union Territory totalled to 643. Of this, 106 patients were in hospitals and 537 in home isolation.

The Union Territory has so far recorded 1,26,669 cases and 1,24,183 patients recovered.

Of an estimated 18.15 lakh tests administered to date, over 15.40 lakh samples returned negative.

Meanwhile, 7,290 persons took the shot against Covid in the last 24 hours. The Union Territory has so far administered 10,29,539 vaccines, including 3,29,508 second doses.