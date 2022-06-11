U.T. records 8 COVID-19 cases

‘There are 35 active cases and all are under home isolation’

The Union Territory on Saturday recorded eight new COVID-19 cases from 894 tests.

In the last 24 hours ending Saturday 10 a.m., six patients had recovered fully. Currently, there are 35 active cases and all the patients are under home isolation, according to the Health Department.

Of the eight fresh cases, six are in Puducherry and remaining two in Karaikal. While the test positivity rate stood at 0.89%, case fatality rate at 1.18%, the recovery rate was 98.8%.

The overall tally is 1,962 deaths, a total of 1,65,929 cases and 1,63,932 recovered patients. Meanwhile, 822 persons received vaccination against the virus on Saturday. So far, 17, 175, 582 have been vaccinated.