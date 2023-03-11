HamberMenu
U.T. records 79 cases of H3N2 virus in three months

March 11, 2023 08:53 pm | Updated 08:53 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau
The Union Health Ministry has wearing of masks in public places to prevent the spread of virus.

The Union Health Ministry has wearing of masks in public places to prevent the spread of virus. File photo used for representational purposes. | Photo Credit: S.S. KUMAR

The Union Territory has reported 79 cases of H3N2 subtype of seasonal influenza in the last three months. The government has set up fever clinics in all primary health centres. The centres are equipped to test for the influenza, Director of Health Sriramalu said, in a release. The Union Health Ministry has advised social distancing and wearing of masks in public places to prevent the spread of virus. It expects the flu cases to come down by end of this month. However, people need to be cautious while being in crowded places, he said.

