U.T. records 77 new COVID-19 cases

The Union Territory on Thursday recorded 77 new COVID-19 cases from 1824 tests. Of the total new cases detected in the last 24 hours ending 10 a.m on Thursday, Puducherry region recorded 59 cases, Karaikal 13 and Yanam 5.

Currently, there are 342 active cases in UT. Of the total active cases, 334 are under home isolation and 8 admitted in government health centres. The test positivity rate stood at 4.22 %, case fatality at 1. 18 % and recovery rate 98. 62 %, data released by the Health Department revealed.

The overall tally is 1962 deaths, a total of 1,66,515 cases and 1, 64,211 persons recovered.