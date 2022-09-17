U.T. records 75 new COVID-19 cases

Test positivity rate stands at 5.76%, case fatality rate at 1.13% and recovery rate 98. 58%

Special Correspondent PUDUCHERRY
September 17, 2022 19:47 IST

The Union Territory on Saturday reported 75 new COVID-19 cases against 47 recoveries. The fresh cases were detected from screening 1,301 persons. Of the total new cases recorded, 55 are in Puducherry, 18 in Karaikal and 1 each from Yanam and Mahe.

Health Department said as on Saturday the test positivity rate stood at 5. 76%, case fatality rate at 1.13% and recovery rate 98. 58%. The overall tally is 1, 970 deaths,491 active cases, a total of 1,73,817 cases and 1,71,356 recovered patients.

In the last 24 hours ending Saturday 10 a.m., as many as 5,247 persons took the vaccine against COVID-19. So far, 21,69,606 persons took the jab against the virus, according to the data with the Health Department.

