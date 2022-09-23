U.T. records 75 COVID-19 cases

ADVERTISEMENT

The Union Territory recorded 75 COVID-19 cases against 116 recoveries on Friday.

Puducherry logged 54 of the new cases, which were detected from 1,311 tests, followed by Karaikal (19), Yanam (1) and Mahe (1).

The test positivity rate stood at 5.72%, case fatality rate 1.13% and recovery rate 98.60%.

The overall tally is 1,973 deaths, 459 active cases, a total of 1,74,248 cases and 1,71,816 recovered patients. Of the active cases, 11 patients were in hospital and 448 in home isolation.

Of an estimated 24.01 lakh tests conducted so far, over 20.36 lakh returned negative.

Meanwhile, 4,034 persons took the jab against COVID-19 in the last 24 hours. The Union Territory has till date administered a total of 21,96,893 vaccine doses.